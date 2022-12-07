Hyderabad: Aesthetic touch to thoroughfares

Road infrastructure need not necessarily be stark and bereft of any pleasant and soothing adornments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Metal works depicting a group of people leisurely sitting on a rock, near Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stay bridge. — Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Road infrastructure need not necessarily be stark and bereft of any pleasant and soothing adornments. A touch of aesthetics, artistically designed motifs, a dash of colour and all laced with creativity can make the streets look more appealing and for motorists, add a certain pleasantness to the driving experience.

That’s what the main thoroughfares of Hyderabad have been metamorphosing in recent times.

Not restricting itself to the mere development of infrastructure, which is the backbone for a rapidly developing city like Hyderabad, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department is simultaneously improving the city’s aesthetics too.

And more artworks are dotting the city. The recently developed beautification works include metal works depicting a group of people perched on a rock in a leisurely mood on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stay bridge. Those driving along the Outer Ring Ring Road (ORR) are now greeted by a couple of creatively designed birds apart from two busts looking on earnestly.

The MA&UD is also decking up the city flyovers to enhance the look of the facilities and make them more appealing. The recent beautification work includes a sculpture that looks like be beehive lit up with golden colours under the Biodiversity junction flyover. These are in addition to the ‘Calm amongst Chaos’ sculpture at Nanakramguda Junction which has a man seated in a relaxed manner and the one depicting a stock exchange bull.

MA&UD officials said that Minister K T Rama Rao always emphasised aesthetics be incorporated in the development of infrastructure. Arvind Kumar, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, had in fact, tweeted, “Minister @KTRTRS has always encouraged us to work on aesthetics (often missing/gets neglected in govt works ) while carrying out urban infrastructure works. You will be pleasantly surprised in the coming few weeks !!”

Meanwhile, the city flyovers are being painted, and water cascades are being installed beneath them, adorned with colourful illumination apart from vertical gardens lining along the flyover pillars.