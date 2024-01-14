Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services transforms Shabad PHC, empowering local health

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India has completed the renovation of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Shabad mandal, and handed it over to the local community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 03:10 PM

This initiative undertaken as part of the AWS InCommunities program, aims to make a positive impact on communities, especially in regions where AWS operates. The renovation of the PHC will benefit more than 35,000 people who visit the centre each year from villages in and around Shabad mandal, to avail services ranging from maternity and immunization, to out-patient services and emergency treatment, a press release said.

The renovated building of the healthcare centre, complete with new physical infrastructure and upgraded medical equipment, was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Venkateswara Rao, DMHO, Kevin Miller, Vice President – Data Centre Operations, AWS and Mr. Saji P.K., Director – Data Center Operations, Asia Pacific, Japan and China, AWS, and others.

The renovation and repair of the healthcare centre included a complete overhaul of all the rooms in the centre, the construction of a waiting hall, toilets, and a parking area adjoining the health centre.