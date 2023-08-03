Hyderabad: Ankura Hospitals completes 100 vNOTES Surgeries

The approach minimizes trauma to the abdominal wall and reduces the risk of postoperative complications, resulting in a faster recovery and reduced hospital stay for the women patients.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The 9M by Ankura Hospitals, Gachibowli on Thursday announced completion of 100 vaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopy surgery (vNOTES) that were taken-up by the hospital’s senior obstetrician, gynaecologist, and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Vindhya Gemaraju, a press release said.

The vNOTES is a minimally invasive procedure that employs laparascopic approach to treat multiple ailments and procedures related to gyneacology.

Dr Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Founder and Managing Director, 9M by Ankura Hospital said that Dr Vindhya achieved the unique milestone by conducting procedures over a period of 3 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vindhya Gemaraju said that the procedure enabled them to perform most of the surgeries without any external visible incisions thereby reducing risks. Dr Naveen Kumar Gottipati, MD, 9M by Ankura Hospitals congratulated the team for the unique achievement.