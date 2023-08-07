Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals paediatric department launched

Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills on Monday launched Apollo Children’s, its Paediatric department that will provide comprehensive services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills on Monday launched Apollo Children’s, its Paediatric department that will provide comprehensive services including advanced multispecialty care under one roof, a press release said.

Apollo Children’s, which was launched by Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice-Chairperson (CSR), Apollo Hospitals Group, will offer specialized interventions for complex medical and surgical pediatric conditions, including congenital disorders, gastrointestinal and liver disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders, cardiac conditions, renal disease, oncology, and liver transplants. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, Apollo Children’s prioritizes delivering the highest quality care to children in need, a press release said.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, “With our highly skilled pediatric specialists, Apollo Children’s is designed to be a one-stop destination where children receive the highest quality of care across all aspects of their health.”

Speaking on the occasion, Upasana Kamineni Konidela said that “I often think about single mothers out there who are parenting just by themselves without any help and that’s where I feel the pain and want to be there to support them. This is where the idea Apollo Children’s was conceived from. If people of Hyderabad get benefited from this new facility, I am sure we can roll it out throughout the country.”

The paediatric wing will offer 24/7 pediatric emergency and pediatric intensive care services. The dedicated emergency department is staffed by expert pediatric specialists and equipped with advanced life-saving equipment, ensuring immediate and efficient management of Pediatric emergencies, a press release said.

Tejesvi Rao Veerepalli, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills and senior doctors from the hospital were present during the launch.