Hyderabad: Automobile thief held at Manikonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: A seasoned automobile thief involved in about a dozen cases was caught by the Medipally police at Manikonda on Wednesday. Six bikes, gold and silver ornaments, altogether worth Rs.12 lakh was seized.

The arrested person was G.Bharath Kumar Reddy (22), an electrician from Manikonda and native of Jangaon district. He was involved in cases at Medipally, LB Nagar, Ghatkesar, Saroornagar, Kushaiguda, Jawaharnagar and Ibrahimpatnam,

Police said Bharath, who studied up to intermediate, was addicted to smoking and drinking. As his earning as an electrician and mechanic were not sufficient, he took to committing automobile thefts and burglaries.

He was earlier arrested by the Kushaiguda police for forging his father’s signature and withdrawing cash from bank. Later, he was also arrested by the Jawaharnagar police for assaulting his father.

In 2021, he was arrested in a drug case by the Ghatkesar police and jailed. He was recently involved in a bike theft case in Medipally. The police, with the help of surveillance cameras, identified and nabbed him.