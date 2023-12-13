Hyderabad beats Jammu and Kashmir by 22 runs in BCCI Women’s U-23 Trophy

Electing to bat, Trisha and another opener Pranavi Chandra added 84 runs in 11 overs to help Hyderabad post 125/8 in 20 overs. Later, they restricted the opposition to 103/6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Pranavi Chandra and G Trisha.

Hyderabad: Captain G Trisha led from the front once again with a 54-ball 63 as Hyderabad defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 22 runs in the BCCI Women’s Under-23 Trophy match at the 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Trisha and another opener Pranavi Chandra added 84 runs in 11 overs to help Hyderabad post 125/8 in 20 overs. Later, they restricted the opposition to 103/6.

Trisha hit five boundaries and three sixes in her second successive half-century while Pranavi hit four boundaries and one over it in her 33-ball 31-run knock. However, barring the two batters, others failed to contribute yet again none of them crossed double digit scores. For Jammu and Kashmir, Mariya Noorain scalped four wickets while Chitra Singh Jamwa and Madhu Devi chipped in with two wickets each.

In bowling, Trisha once again proved vital as she struck on her very first ball in the second over to dismiss opener Bawandeep Kaur as lbw. Later, Ishitha Koduri scalped two wickets while Vanka Pooja and Palthya Parvathi took a wicket each. For the losing outfit, Chitra Singh Jamwal remained unbeaten on 68 off 57 ( 10×4, 1×6) while other batters fell for single digits.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 125/8 in 20 overs (G Trisha 63, Pranavi Chandra 31; Mariya Noorain 4/18), Chitra Singh Jamwal 2/14, Madhu Devi 2/27) bt Jammu and Kashmir 103/6 in 20 overs (Chitra Singh Jamwal 68 no; Ishitha Koduri 2/17).