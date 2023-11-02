Hyderabad: Organs of 26-year-old brain dead patient donated

Following grief counseling by Jeevandan organ donation coordinators, the deceased's father Panda Gangannadora and his wife Panda Bhavni consented to donate organs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Relatives of 26-year-old Panda Venkannadora, a resident of Ramanayyapeta, East Godavari, who was declared as brain dead by doctors at NIMS, have donated the organs of the youngster to needy patients under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On October 30, when the youngster attempted suicide at his residence, he was taken to a local hospital and later shifted him to NIMS Hospital. With the condition of Venkannadora not improving after 4 days of intensive care, the NIMS doctors declared him as brain dead.

Following grief counseling by Jeevandan organ donation coordinators, the deceased’s father Panda Gangannadora and his wife Panda Bhavni consented to donate organs. Five organs including two kidneys, liver and two corneas were retrieved and allocated to other transplant centres for needy patients as per guidelines.

Also Read Hyderabad: Businessman ends life at Durgam Cheruvu