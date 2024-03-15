Hyderabad braces for summer rains

The IMD predicts a thunderstorm spell sweeping across the State, with its peak impact expected on March 19 and 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 04:29 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience a refreshing bout of summer rains and thunderstorms as western disturbances influence weather patterns in the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant rain spell is forecasted from March 19 to 20, bringing relief from the intense heat.

The IMD predicts a thunderstorm spell sweeping across the State, with its peak impact expected on March 19 and 20. Scattered rains are expected during this period in Hyderabad, offering respite to residents from the prevailing dry weather.

Explaining the weather dynamics, the IMD stated that a trough extending from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu now runs across Marathwada to the Comorin Area through interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric levels. This trough’s influence is expected to bring isolated light rainfall over Telangana from March 16 to March 20.

Moreover, the IMD stated that there is a low probability of a heatwave over Telangana until March 20. The IMD-Hyderabad office has also forecasted a cloudy sky over the next five days in the city, with maximum temperatures ranging between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.