Hyderabad: Case registered against book publishing company

“Prophet Mohammed is highly revered and holds the utmost significance in Islam. The image or portrayal of the Prophet in any form is strictly forbidden as it goes against the principals and values of our community,” the complaint said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: A case has been booked by Kalapathar police against a publisher over alleged objectionable representation of Prophet Mohammed in a text book pertaining to class four on Monday.

Amigos Books International Pvt Ltd has been charged with outraging religious beliefs for publishing alleged an image of Prophet Mohammed.

A complaint was lodged by Mohd.Asif alleging that the image undermines religious beliefs and hurts sentiments.

The complaint further said that the textbooks are being sold at a private school as part of their second semester.

Based on the complaint, the Kalapathar police booked a case under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the political outfit Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT), also wrote a letter to Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy seeking action against the publisher, printer, school management and others responsible for the depiction in the textbook.

Earlier on Sunday night, protests erupted from various parts in the older parts of the city including Kalapathar. They objected saying there was no image of the Prophet in the history of Islam, and that depicting such images was not acceptable and hurt their religious sentiments.