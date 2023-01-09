Hyderabad: Cong poll strategist K Sunil appears before Cyber Crime police

Published Date - 02:15 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Congress party poll strategist Sunil K appeared before the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police in connection with a case booked against him in December.

The police had issued him a notice under Section 41A of CrPC and asked him to join the probe.

On Monday, Sunil appeared before the investigation officer of the case who recorded his statement.

The Hyderabad police had registered cases against a few persons for allegedly making defamatory statements and videos against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS party. During the investigation the police raided an office at Madhapur and came to know that it was managed by Sunil. Three persons were earlier issued notice in the case and were questioned.