Hyderabad: Cops raid massage parlour at Banjara Hills, 4 arrested

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Hyderabad police rescued ten women from the massage parlour at Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Hyderabad police raided a massage parlour at Banjara Hills and arrested two organizers and two customers on Friday night for allegedly indulging in illegal activities. Ten women were also rescued from the centre.

Acting on a tip off, the AHTU team along with the Banjara Hills police conducted the raid at Luminus spa and massage centre located at Banjara Hills and found the organizers were encouraging cross massage. The police found two customers in the centre and arrested them along with organizers.

Ten women who are working at the massage centre were rescued and shifted to a rescue home. A case is registered at the Banjara Hills police station.

