Hyderabad CP CV Anand felicitates Punjagutta Inspector, SI for saving lives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

(Photo: twitter/hydcitypolice)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday felicitated Punjagutta Inspector, Harishchandra Reddy and sub inspector Karunakar Reddy.

The sub inspector had saved the lives of over a dozen ABVP students when the driver of the police vehicle in which they were being shifted collapsed on the steering following an epilepsy attack on Tuesday afternoon.

The sub inspector got down from the running vehicle and stopped it preventing any injuries to the ABVP activists or other common public.

The police had picked up the ABVP activists when they tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.

