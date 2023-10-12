Hyderabad: Dasara Shopping Bonanza announces its third lucky draw

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:19 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: The third lucky draw of Dasara Shopping Bonanza being organised by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held at CMR Family Shopping Mall (Telangana), Patny, Secunderabad, here on Thursday.

The first prize of 32 inch television went to Adisheshu while the second prize winner was Vijay and third prize was won by V Omkaram. G Sathaiah and Jagdish won the gift vouchers in the draw.

The winners were drawn and announced by CMR Family Shopping Mall (Telangana) Managing Director A Satyanarayana, Hope Advertising Director KS Rao, Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd DGM M Praveen Kumar, Advertisement AGMs Raji Reddy and Ramulu, and Deputy Manager, Sandeep Joshi.

Speaking on the occasion, A Satyanarayana expressed his happiness at CMR Family Shopping Mall being part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza of ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and urged the shoppers to avail quality services and affordable pricing at the mall and be eligible for winning a car in the bumper draw.

KS Rao said no publication was holding a lucky draw in such a transparent manner and taking the lucky draw to partners.

