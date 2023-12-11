Hyderabad: Dr Rath takes over as president of Cardiological Society of India

Dr Rath, who at present is Head of Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, is credited for pioneering several heart procedures including complex coronary angioplasty and stenting, robotic angioplasty and TAVI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Senior cardiologist from Hyderabad Dr P C Rath has taken over as the president of CSI.

Hyderabad: Noted senior cardiologist from Hyderabad, Dr. P.C. Rath took over as the president of Cardiological Society of India (CSI) for 2023-2024, at its platinum jubilee annual conference celebrations held recently in Kolkata, a press release said.

As president of CSI, Dr. P.C.Rath, who is presently at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, will coordinate with different state branches and different cardiological society of other countries. He will also coordinate with Government of India and State Governments to formulate different healthcare policies. Under his leadership, the next annual conference of CSI will be held in Lucknow in December 2024.