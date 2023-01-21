Hyderabad: EFLU student dies after falling from hostel building

Anjali (22) staying at MBC Hostel Seethapalmandi was a native of Harayana and was pursuing MA (English) course.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:47 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman student of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) died after falling from her hostel building on Saturday.

Anjali (22) staying at MBC Hostel Seethapalmandi was a native of Harayana and pursuing MA (English) course. “On Saturday morning, the victim was sitting in the window when she apparently lost balance and died after falling from the fourth floor,” said Inspector Osmania University, L Ramesh Naik.

On information, the OU police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The parents of the girl were informed about the death.

A case is booked.