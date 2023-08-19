Hyderabad: Elderly woman poisoned, family members in crime plot

According to the police, a woman Sirisha (41), a resident of Gokul plots in Miyapur, was married to M.Ajit Kumar, and joined him the United Kingdom.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: In a plot straight out of a crime thriller, a group of persons mixed poisonous substance in salt and chilli powder, leading to the death of an elderly woman died and five of the family members falling severely ill.

According to the police, a woman Sirisha (41), a resident of Gokul plots in Miyapur, was married to M.Ajit Kumar, and joined him the United Kingdom. However, differences arose between the couple following which she filed a divorce case in UK and started living separately with her daughter.

In June this year, Sirisha along with her daughter came to Hyderabad for her brother Purnender’s marriage. “All the family members including Sirisha’s mother, Uma Maheshwari gathered at their house in Gokul plots for the function. During their stay, they fell ill and suffered from health disorders. Uma Maheshwari passed away at a hospital,” said Miyapur Inspector, M Prem Kumar.

Later, other family members including Sirisha’s father, Hanumantha Rao, brother Purnender, sister-in-law, Balashashi Rekha, too complained of illness and were shifted to hospital. “Sirisha and her daughter Laxmi, also suffered health related issues and went to consult a doctor who suspected arsenic poisoning,” said the Inspector.

On quizzing watchman’s son Ramesh, Sirisha came to know that her husband had asked some persons to mix poisonous substance in salt and mirchi powder and keep in the house. She then approached the police.

“Ajith sent his friends Vinod Kumar, Ashok, Bhavani, Busiraju, to poison the salt and chilli powder with arsenic and keep in the kitchen. The ingredients were used by the family while preparing the food and over a period of time, they fell ill and it also lead to the death of Uma Maheshwari,” said the official.

The police arrested Vinod, Bhavani, Ashok, Ramesh, Purnendhar, Gopinath and Ashok and remanded them.