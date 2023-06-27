KTR dials citizens for feedback on GHMC Ward Offices

KT Rama Rao on Tuesday personally called up a few citizens who had approached the recently established Ward offices and took detailed feedback

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:57 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday personally called up a few citizens who had approached the recently established Ward offices and took detailed feedback from them on the functioning of the new facility.

Over a phone call made to an IT employee, who had raised a complaint regarding dysfunctional street lights in the Miyapur ward, the Minister enquired about the status of the complaint and the time duration taken to resolve it.

In addition to this, over the phone conversation that lasted for over 3 minutes with the IT employee, the Minister also enquired whether the Ward office staff adopted a citizen-friendly approach or not.

“After the complaint, did you get a call? How did the staff speak to you over the phone? Were they polite or rude? Minister asked the IT employee.

The Minister also enquired about the services offered including door-to-door collection of waste and drinking water. He also asked whether the corporator was regularly visiting the wards.