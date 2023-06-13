Hyderabad: Former police officer NS Bhati passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

File Photo of N S Bhati

Hyderabad: Retired Deputy Inspector General of Shastra Seema Bal, N S Bhati has passed away on Tuesday. He was 94.

Bhati is well known for his contribution in the fight against CPI (Maoist), previously People’s War Group (PWG). He was instrumental in training and moulding the elite anti insurgency force, the Grey Hounds.

On request of late K S Vyas, the founder of the Grey Hounds force, earlier referred as the Special Task Force, Bhati had come and trained the elite anti-Maoist force in jungle warfare techniques including jungle survival and long route patrol when the anti-Maoist force was still taking shape. He was considered a ‘Guru’ in the field craft techniques adopted by the security forces.

Bhati had also introduced the camouflage uniforms worn by the Grey Hounds during their regular duties.

Following his death, several senior police officials including Telangana DGP, Anjani Kumar offered condolences. In a message he stated condolence message, remembered him as a legend. “NS Bhati has gone. No amount of words can express the totality of his contribution to India and the survival of democracy.”