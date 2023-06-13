| Two Persons Held For Burglary At Madannapet

The Special Team of the Hyderabad Detective Department caught two persons who were allegedly involved in a burglary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The Special Team of the Hyderabad Detective Department caught two persons who were allegedly involved in a burglary reported at Madannapet early this month.

The arrested persons are Mohammed Shahbaz Hussain (42) and Mohammed Irfan (33).

According to the police, the two persons broke into the house of one Sudershan Singh located at Madannapet and took away gold ornaments weighing around 209 grams , 1.25 kilograms of silver ornaments and cash Rs. 35,000 when he had gone out to attend a function on June 4.

The police recovered the property intact from them.