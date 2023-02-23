Hyderabad: Goldsmiths arrested for theft

The Abids Road police arrested four property offenders and recovered gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs. 1.05 crore from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

The arrested persons were identified as Himanshu Sardar (25), Karthik Baig (43), Mahadeb Sardar (36) and Uttam Ojha (36), all residents of West Bengal.

According to the police, a jeweller, Gopal Krishna, had given 770 gm of gold and diamonds items to the four other gold smiths and designers for making ornaments. However, the four persons had escaped with the jewellery to West Bengal.

On specific information, a special team of the Abids Road police went to Amta Post, Howrah district of West Bengal and arrested them. A case is registered against them.