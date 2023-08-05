| Hyderabad Hotel Owner Booked For Negligence After Cook Gets Injured In Lift Collapse Incident

Hyderabad: Hotel owner booked for negligence after cook gets injured in lift collapse incident

The injured person Y Laxman alleged that the hotel management had failed to repair the malfunctioning lift even after repeated requests, which resulted in the mishap

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

The injured person Y Laxman alleged that the hotel management had failed to repair the malfunctioning lift even after repeated requests, which resulted in the mishap

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against the owner of a popular hotel for alleged negligence after a cook working there was injured in a lift collapse incident, which took place this March.

The injured person Y Laxman alleged that the hotel management had failed to repair the malfunctioning lift even after repeated requests, which resulted in the mishap.

Police sources said the incident occurred when Laxman stepped into the lift on the fourth floor and it collapsed and fell on the ground crashing, resulting in grievous injuries and fracturing both his legs.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman approaches cops after man threatens to upload her private pics