Hyderabad: Income Tax raids on old city businessmen’s homes

The I-T department conducted simultaneous searches on the residences of Majeed Khan, Chairman of the Kohinoor Group of Companies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:01 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Income Tax authorities are conducting searches at the houses of two businessmen in old city on Saturday.

Teams of the I-T department in predawn operation swooped on the houses of Shahnawaz, who reportedly owns a chain of function halls and is into real estate, and his relatives.

The I-T department teams simultaneously launched searches on the houses of the Kohinoor Group of Companies Chairman Majeed Khan.

The Income Tax searches are linked to Telanagana elections said sources.