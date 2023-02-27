Hyderabad: International Sports Centre inaugurated at Kanha Shanti Vanam

The facility is open to those who wish to use it on a pay-and-play model with five years being the lower age limit for entry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:11 AM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: An International Sports Centre at Heartfulness Meditation Centre, Kanha Shanti Vanam, established by the Ministry of Sports, Khelo India, FIT India and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, was inaugurated by union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur here on Sunday.

The sports complex inaugurated in the presence of Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, Guide, Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide and president, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Minister for Tourism and Sports, Srinivas Goud, badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, is aimed at promoting sports and fitness at the serene location of Heartfulness, which also has world’s largest meditation centre.

Spread over 54,680 sft with modern infrastructure, including 14 badminton courts, three squash courts, it has a 30-metre swimming pool and a gym. The facility is open to those who wish to use it on a pay-and-play model with five years being the lower age limit for entry.