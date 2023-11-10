| Hyderabad Kothwalguda Eco Park To Be Inaugurated In Next Financial Year

Hyderabad: Kothwalguda Eco Park to be inaugurated in next financial year

With aesthetic gazebos and walkways, the unique butterfly-shaped Kothwalguda Eco Park is slated to become one of the most visited hangout spots in the area after its inauguration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Continuing the development of parks in and around the city, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar shared a glimpse of the Kothwalguda Eco Park on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted bird’s eye view pictures of the butterfly garden in the park and wrote, “Meanwhile, @HMDA_Gov is almost ready with something new & exciting on the outskirts of #Hyderabad .. !! (sic)”

Also housing India’s largest aquarium and a bird aviary, this project by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) near Himayath Sagar aims to become an eco-tourism attraction. It is expected to be thrown open to the public in the next financial year.

With aesthetic gazebos and walkways, the unique butterfly-shaped park is slated to become one of the most visited hangout spots in the area after its inauguration. According to reports, the eco-park will also have a dedicated picnic area, food courts, and an open-air theatre.