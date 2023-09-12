Hyderabad: Locals capture 12-feet-long python near Mir Alam Tank

A 12 feet long python was caught at Hassannagar Rajendernagar on Monday night by local people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:28 AM, Tue - 12 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 12 feet long python was caught at Hassannagar Rajendernagar on Monday night by local people.

According to the locals the python was found a little near the Mir Alam water tank by a lorry driver who informed the local people about it. A local person who is familiar with handling snakes caught the python measuring between 10 to 14 feet and handed over to the forest department officials.

The python will be released in the forest. The sight of the python moving around created a fear among the local people for a while.

However residents said that snakes are frequent spotted moving around the Mir Alam tank reservoir.