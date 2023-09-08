| Hyderabad Mild Tension Prevails After Five Foot Long Python Spotted At Apartment In Bachupally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:47 AM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in the residents of NRI Colony in Nizampet in Bachupally, when a five-foot-long python was spotted near an apartment here on Thursday.

At the sight of the python, the residents promptly contacted the forest officials, who in turn alerted the ‘Friends of Snake Society’ (FoSS) members.

A volunteer from FoSS arrived at the apartment and skillfully captured the snake.

Local residents suspect that the snake could have ventured from a nearby lake or drain during the recent rains.

The python will be safely released back into its natural habitat, volunteers said.