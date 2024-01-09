| Hyderabad Man Arrested For Duping Businessman Of Rs 4 Cr On Pretext Of Mid Day Meals Contract

Hyderabad: Man held for duping businessman of Rs 4 cr on pretext of mid-day meals contract

Hyderabad man arrested for Rs. 4 crore scam in mid-day meals contract promise

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Hyderabad CCS police on Tuesday for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs. 4 crore on pretext of arranging a contract of mid-day meals scheme.

The man identified as A Aravind, a native of Jagitial took photographs of himself with some political leaders.

Showing these photographs, he collected Rs. 4 crore from the businessman, a resident of Banjara Hills, promising to get the mid-day meal contract through his contacts.

“Aravind handed over a forged government order for the work to the victim. When the victim cross checked it, he realized he was duped,” said Hyderabad CCS officials.

On a complaint the police registered a case against Aravind and arrested him.