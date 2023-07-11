Hyderabad: Man installs cameras in tenant’s portion, records secretly

A case has been registered against a man who secretly installed cameras in his tenant's rooms to watch the women at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a man who secretly installed cameras in his tenant’s rooms to watch the women at Jubilee Hills in the city.

According to the police, the suspect identified as Sameer let out a portion of his house to a few working women on sharing basis. It is alleged that he had installed secret cameras in their rooms and linked the same to his personal computer to watch them.

On suspicion, the women checked the house and found the cameras. They approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked and being investigated.