Hyderabad marks 13-14% share in India’s digital talent landscape: Nasscom

The latest data showcased varying percentages of digital talent shares within these hubs, with Bengaluru leading the chart at 25-26 per cent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:43 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: The latest Nasscom India Tech Industry Digital Talent Demand and Supply Analysis 2023 report unveiled a surge in Hyderabad’s digital talent, marking a 13-14 per cent share across mature and emerging tech hubs.

In a comprehensive evaluation of six mature tech hubs comprising Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune, it was disclosed that these cities collectively represent approximately 85 per cent of India’s digital talent pool.

The latest data showcased varying percentages of digital talent shares within these hubs, with Bengaluru leading the chart at 25-26 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 15-16 per cent, Delhi at 14-15 per cent, Pune and Chennai at 9-10 per cent each, and Hyderabad at 13-14 per cent.

Comparing the current statistics to Nasscom 2022 report, Hyderabad has observed an upswing from 12-13 per cent in its share of digital talent. The findings indicate that nearly 1,00,000 individuals within the target talent pool, residing in emerging and other tech hubs across the nation, exhibit a high level of proficiency in the latest digital technologies.

It further reports that artificial intelligence and big data analysis and IoT are the top technology skills with the highest demand supply gap of over 50 per cent.