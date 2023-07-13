Hyderabad: Medical student ends life in Madhura Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:22 AM, Thu - 13 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A student who was pursuing a medicine course died by suicide at his house in Madhurnagar in the city on Wednesday night.

The man Jidi Jagadeesh (21) stayed at Jawaharnagar and was pursuing a BAMS course from a college at Ameerper.

On Wednesday night, he went into his room and allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan using a rope.

“On Wednesday Jagadeesh had an argument with some person over phone and later seemed to be depressed over the development. He might have ended his life over it,” said the Madhuranagar police.

On information the Madhuranagar police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is registered.