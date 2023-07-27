Hyderabad Police issue traffic advisory for Muharram procession

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory in view of the Muharram procession in the old city on Saturday. There will be traffic restrictions or diversions on the route of the procession from Bibi ka Alawa Dabeerpura to Chaderghat between 12 p.m and 10 p.m.

The traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed at Bibi ka Alawa Road, Shaik Faiz Kaman, Yakutpura Road, Suraj Talkies, Etebaz Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Sardar Mahal, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panjesha, Mandi Mir Alam, Purani Haveli, Darulshifa, Mesco, Imliban and Chaderghat when the procession passes through the route.

The traffic police advised the citizens to take note of the route and cooperate with them.