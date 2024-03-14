Hyderabad Police issues traffic advisory for ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ event

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ to be hosted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the ‘Dawaat-e-Iftar’ to be hosted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Friday.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 pm to 9 pm. Accordingly, traffic will not be allowed on the AR Petrol Pump – BJR Statue road and diverted towards Nampally. Traffic on Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at BJR Statue and will proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take right turn toward Chapel Road.

Traffic from Sujatha School towards KLK Estate will not be allowed towards LB Stadium and diverted towards Nampally at Sujatha School.The traffic police appealed to the people to cooperate.