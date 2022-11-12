Hyderabad: Premiethon Hope Run to be held at Madhapur on Sunday

Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: To raise awareness and gather support for premature and sick newborn babies, city-based Extra Mile Foundation is organising a special run ‘Premiethon-The Hope Rune 2022’ at Cable Bridge, Madhapur on Sunday.

The Premiethon run, which will feature distances of 3K and 5K, is aimed at helping underprivileged families who often struggle with expensive medical bills. Through the run, the Extra Mile Foundation’s objective is to provide patient centric care, according to a press release.

The proceeds from the special run will be utilised by the Extra Mile Foundation to ensure quality and timely health care facilities are available to premature babies, especially from economically weaker sections of the society.