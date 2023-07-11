Hyderabad rains: Pleasant, cloudy day follows much-awaited rainfall

Hyderabad: In a much-needed relief, a few parts of Hyderabad were blessed with a refreshing downpour during the early hours of Tuesday. The day remained pleasant and cloudy, offering respite from the sultry conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ramachandrapuram received 30 mm of rainfall, closely followed by Patancheruvu with 29.8 mm. Other areas including Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, and Kapra, too, received decent rainfall. However, remaining localities remained dry.

The IMD has predicted scattered rains for the next three days, primarily during the evenings and nights, accompanied by a generally cloudy sky. While the showers are expected to continue, no major rainfall is anticipated during this period.