Hyderabad: RGIA adjudged as the ‘Best Airport of 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum’

The Hyderabad RGIA airport has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport of 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)’ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2022.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:12 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad RGIA airport has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport of 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)’ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2022 in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey, a statement from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Monday said.

The CEO of GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker said, “The terminal expansion of the Hyderabad airport has enhanced passenger experience with more space, new facilities and multiple options. We have made significant investments in our facilities and continue to use technology enabled solutions for efficiency of operations. It gives us immense pleasure to be recognized year after year by our passengers as the best airport in the annual ASQ survey conducted by ACI.”

Director General, ACI World, Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated Hyderabad airport. “Your passengers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience,” he said.