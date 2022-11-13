Hyderabad: Ring in your birthday at Tank Bund

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Every day at around 11:50 pm in the night at Tank Bund Road, cardboard boxes that have birthday cakes in them, are opened and kept ready until the clock strikes 12. What follows are loud cheering for the birthday celebrant, cake smashes and endless poses for the camera.

A few years ago if you wandered by the lake at midnight, all you would find were police jeeps patrolling or a few motorists passing by. Today, there’s a whole fest out there. From tourists stopping by for a quick picture to city dwellers chilling at their favourite spot, that sidewalk echoes moments of mirth.

“I celebrated one of my birthdays there. My friends surprised me and it is one of the fondest memories I have today. The cool breeze and the street lights’ reflection on the lake are what makes that place stand out in the city,” says Varuni, an IT professional, adding that people celebrate birthdays at the Tank Bund because it is in the centre of the city, and free of cost.

Ice cream pushcarts, red heart helium balloons and bhel puri vendors, along with the people who sell glowing decorative items cater to the needs of the crowd, making it a reliable place for last-minute birthday plans as well. While logistics and the panoramic view is the reason for most, some individuals like Hemanth have other reasons. “I saw many people celebrating their birthday with strangers at Tank Bund. You can simply cut the cake and share it with random people on the roads. Also, bring food and distribute it to the homeless,” he says.

Apart from the Tank Bund Road that turned into the hotspot for birthday celebrations over the years, one can find groups of youngsters near DLF road, Durgam Cheruvu, and other places across the city celebrating their special day at midnight. A city that saw secluded roads during the night pre-pandemic, is buzzing with people at every hour of the day, post-quarantine. The midnight celebration is just one of those things.