Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum to unveil five new galleries

The Lamps & Chandelier Gallery will be a new addition to the museum.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 07:09 PM

Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum in the city is gearing up for the inauguration of five galleries this Sunday. These include the newly made Lamps & Chandelier Gallery, along with the renovated European Marble Gallery, European Bronze Gallery, Indian Stone Sculpture Gallery, and Bidri Ware Gallery.

Previously located on the ground floor, the European Marble and Bronze galleries boasting over 100 bronze statues and 50 marble sculptures are now shifted to the Western block of the second floor.

The Bidriware Gallery, known for its intricate designs, and the Indian Sculpture Gallery, showcasing artefacts dating back to the 2nd century BC, both housed in the central block, have also undergone renovations with a focus on enhancing displays for aesthetic improvement.

The Lamps & Chandelier Gallery will be a new addition to the museum. Situated on the second floor of the western block, this is set to showcase a diverse range of English and Belgian chandeliers, formerly kept in a reservoir collection.

According to the officials, the relocation of galleries to the second floor was prompted by the Archaeological Survey of India’s development of an epigraphy museum on the ground floor. The galleries are slated to be inaugurated by union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday.