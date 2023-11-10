Hyderabad: SFI – ASA – TSF alliance sweeps UoH student polls

Jalli Akash (ASA-SFI) was elected for the post of vice-president, Deepak Kumar Arya (ASA-SFI) for general secretary, Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu (SFI-TFI) for joint secretary, Samim Akter Sheikh (ASA-SFI) for cultural secretary and Athul (SFI) for sports secretary.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:08 AM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The SFI – ASA – TSF panel swept the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union elections for 2023-24.

As per the results declared on Friday, Md. Ateeq Ahmed of the SFI has been elected as the new president of the students union with 1,880 votes, while Shaik Aayesha of ABVP – SLVD panel was runner up with 1409 votes.

Also Read 6.98 pc rise in Sanathnagar voters

Jalli Akash (ASA-SFI) was elected for the post of vice-president, Deepak Kumar Arya (ASA-SFI) for general secretary, Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu (SFI-TFI) for joint secretary, Samim Akter Sheikh (ASA-SFI) for cultural secretary and Athul (SFI) for sports secretary.

The counting that began in the morning went on till late in the night. Celebrations erupted on the campus soon after the announcement of the results.

According to students representing SFI panel, it was for the third consecutive time that the SFI led panel won the students’ union elections.

There were close to 5,300 eligible voters and 80 per cent of votes were polled in the polling held on Thursday.

During the last elections, with 1,838 votes, ASA – SFI – DSU alliance candidate – Prajwal was elected as president of the students’ union.