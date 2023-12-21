Hyderabad soaks in Christmas spirit

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Melodies of carols in the air, streets adorned with dazzling lights, twinkling Christmas trees, and aroma of culinary delights, Hyderabad is brimming with festive cheer. The vibrant holiday spirit is evident with quaint nativity scenes and cribs dotting churches in the city.

Leading up to the festival, churches in the twin cities have been hosting carol choirs and candlelight services in observance of the Advent season, a preparation for celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. While four candles were lit on the four Sundays pre-Christmas, the fifth candle will be illuminated on the festival day.

Strains of this classic Christmas carol resounded at St. John the Baptist church, East Marredpally as the 200-year-old Anglican Church recently hosted the ‘Festival of Nine Lessons’, this time on a grand scale with 106 choir members.

Local churches, including the city’s oldest Tamil church—Christ Church, 160-year-old St. George’s Church, All Saints’ Church, St. Joseph Cathedral, and others, are organizing events like carol singing and nativity plays. CSI Wesley Church in Musheerabad hosted a Christmas procession recently. Joy Murray, the secretary at Medak Cathedral, stated, “In observance of the advent season, we’re distributing clothes and gifts to 250 pastors’ families, who will also be provided lunch.”

As the churches gear up for Christmas Eve, midnight mass, and Christmas Day, the city’s residents are also adorning their homes with festive decorations. The markets, alive with a festive ambience, offer an array of Christmas decorations and culinary delights, adding to the merriment of the season.

Hyderabad’s sole functioning Pipe organ

The Pipe organ at St. John the Baptist church set up in 1908, is the city’s sole functioning organ. However, it had ceased operating in 1994.

In 2003, Commodore TMJ Champion, a retired naval officer, collaborated with Dr. Timothy Velacott, an English engineer, to restore the instrument. They brought in new parts and sent some components abroad for repair. Dr. Velacott continues to maintain the instrument three times a year.

The pipe organ is the pride of the church and not a single mass takes place without it, says Virender Joshua, chief organist and choir director at the church. “Adhering strictly to Anglican roots, the church follows Church of England sermon patterns and music. Thus the pipe organ plays a vital role in enhancing the musical experience, especially in hymns,” says Joshua, who succeeded Commodore Champion as chief organist at the church.