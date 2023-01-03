Hyderabad socialites unwind at lavish birthday party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 AM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: A recent birthday party at a plush location was attended by all of the city’s socialites and entrepreneurs.

When guests arrived at Terra Cafe & Bistro in Jubilee Hills for Sushila Bokadia’s celebration, which she was hosting because she turned 49 that day, they were all dressed to the nines.

At the venue, which had a black and gold theme, close to 300 attendees arrived. The celebration kicked out around 7 pm and lasted till 2 am. The DJ was playing some hot and happening music, and people were seen dancing and having a good time. The party’s cuisine was its main attraction, with guests spotted chowing down on delicious Thai food and a range of beverages.

After a long time, people were seen reuniting and taking photos with one another. The party scene in Hyderabad appears to be back and kicking.