Hyderabad: Sparsa puts girls education under the spotlight

Vibhuthi Jain and Rina Hindocha, founders of Touch A Life Foundation presented the Foundation's comprehensive project report which showcased the diverse range of activities undertaken.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:51 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: Touch A Life Foundation, organised Sparsa, an annual event to showcase the remarkable impact of the Foundation’s efforts in promoting girls education. The underprivileged girls, their families, dedicated volunteers, core team, donors, came together at the event along with V.Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women.

With the belief that quality education, provided by the Foundation, can equip these young girls with the necessary tools to tackle societal challenges, the founders envision a future where these empowered individuals establish successful social innovation startups.

Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of Türkiye in Hyderabad, Dr. M. Yuvraj, Chairman of Myron Homes, MS Jenny Gupta, Secretary, Hyderabad Children’s AID Society and others were present at the event.