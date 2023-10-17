Hyderabad suicide triggers demands for justice in alleged cheating case

The family members of Marri Pravallika demanded the police initiate strict action against Shivaram Rathod, who alleged cheated her on the pretext of marriage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

The family members of Marri Pravallika demanded the police initiate strict action against Shivaram Rathod, who alleged cheated her on the pretext of marriage.

Hyderabad: The family members of Marri Pravallika, who died by suicide at a hostel in Ashok nagar on Friday night, demanded the police initiate strict action against Shivaram Rathod, who alleged cheated her on the pretext of marriage.

Pravallika’s mother Marri Vijaya in a statement to the media said, “Rathod mentally tortured my daughter and made her life miserable. She didn’t reveal about it to anyone. Unable to bear with it anymore, she committed suicide.”

Pravallika and her brother, Pranay stayed in Hyderabad and were studying. Vijaya said they have been working hard against all odds to earn money and educate and ensure a bright future for their children. “I didn’t want them to go through any hardship and lead a happy life. Unnecessary don’t drag my daughter into any controversy and defame. We demand justice and want the person responsible for her death be severely punished,” said Marri Vijaya.

Pranay lamented that political parties, Congress and BJP, were trying to make political gains out of his sister’s death. “Please leave us alone. We are in grief and don’t want to be disturbed by anyone. All I demand is Rathod should be hanged to death or be killed in an encounter as he was harassing my sister regularly,” he said.

Pravallika had hanged herself to death at Brindavan Hostel on Friday night. Soon after her death several students gathered at Ashoknagar and started a protest. Later, political parties joined the protest which ended up with police using force to disperse the gathering which pelted stones on the police.

The opposition parties alleged Pravallika ended her life allegedly depressed over cancellation of TSPSC Group-II exams repeatedly while the police maintained that she ended her life after her relationship with Rathod had gone sour.