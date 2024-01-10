Hyderabad: Surgeons at Yashoda Hospitals treat 57-year-old man suffering from rare cancer

Buccal Cancer Mucosa develops in the inner cheek of the mouth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, on Wednesday announced successful treatment of a 57-year-old man from Warangal, suffering from Buccal Cancer Mucosa, a rare kind of cancer that develops in the inner cheek of the mouth.

The patient presented with an ulcer over the left buccal mucosa and pain while eating, and senior surgical oncologist, Dr Shaik Saleem and his team performed a biopsy and a PET SCAN, confirming the diagnosis.

The patient underwent a left composite resection, a surgical approach to treat oral cancers. Following the procedure, he was monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where blood pressures and vitals were stabilized.

“Despite the patient’s age and the presence of hypertension, we proceeded with a significant surgical intervention. The postoperative period was smooth, and the patient was discharged without encountering any complications,” Dr Saleem added.