Hyderabad: Three arrested for harassing individuals over religious identity

The arrested persons Mohd Arbaz, Syed Imran and Mohd Haseemuddin, had allegedly stopped a man B Sunil of KPHB while he was going along with his relative Vara Lakshmi and another girl Fatima.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 08:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Abid Road police on Monday arrested three persons who allegedly harassed a girl and her friend over their religious identity.

“The trio waylaid them and attacked Sunil after threatening him for moving along with a Muslim girl. Following the attack, the girls ran away from the spot while Sunil escaped on his motorcycle,” said Abids Inspector, G Raja Gopal.

The police had invoked Sections 295 (A), 298, 341, 506, 509, 323 r/w 34 of IPC against them and arrested the trio. Two more persons who are involved in the case are absconding.