Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Manikonda in view of road works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police announced traffic diversions at Manikonda in view of storm water drain and cement road works taken. The diversions will be in place from December 29 to January 17.

Traffic coming from Manikonda Marrichettu to Darga (Old Mumbai highway road) will be diverted to Panchavati Colony road- Malkam Cheruvu link road- Old Mumbai highway.

Traffic coming from Darga towards Manikonda Marrichettu will be diverted to lane beside The Trail Villas- Huda Colony Main Road- – Sreejas Home Foods – Shaikpet Main Road- Manikonda Andrabank- Manikonda Marrichettu.