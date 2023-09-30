Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in old city in view of Milad-un-Nabi juloos on Sunday

Hyderabad traffic police appealed to the public to take alternate routes and cooperate
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic diversions in view of Milad-un-Nabi juloos on Sunday in the old city between 8 am and 6 pm.
Traffic will not be allowed on the following route – Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad, Syed Ali Chabutra, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti- Madina Building, Nayapur- Salarjung Museum – Darulshifa, Mandi Mir Alam, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazaar junction – Moghalpura – Shahalibanda Volga Hotel junction and Fateh Darwaza when the procession passes on the road.
The police appealed to the public to take alternate routes and cooperate.