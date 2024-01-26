Hyderabad: TSDCA cracks down on unlicensed pharmacy in Santosh Nagar

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors from TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) raided a medical shop at IS Sadan, Santosh Nagar, which was being operated illegally without a drug license and seized huge stocks of medicines worth Rs. 3.2 lakh.

Mohammed Iltefath Ahmed is running the medical shop illegally at IS Sadan, Santosh Nagar and selling drugs unlawfully without a drug licence. The DCA authorities seized 111 varieties of medicines habit-forming drugs like Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Chlordiazepoxide, Tramadol which are also found stocked for sale at the unlicensed premises.

During the raid on Thursday, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantity of medicines for sale. 111 varieties of medicines including habit-forming drugs, antibiotics, insulin injections, anti-viral drugs, anti-hypertensive drugs, pain killer drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, antacids etc. are found stocked for sale at the premises. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis.

Smt. D. Saritha, Assistant Director, Secunderabad, Sri. G. Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet, Sri. B. Govind Singh, Drugs Inspector, Secunderabad, Sri. B. Lakshminarayana, Drugs Inspector, Uppal and Smt. A. Rashmi, Drugs Inspector, Amberpet are among the officers who carried out the raid.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana issues drug licences to medical shops/pharmacies in the State for stocking and selling of medicines as per the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act with an imprisonment up to five years. Wholesalers/Dealers who supply medicines to such ‘illegal medical shops’, which are running without a drug licence, are also punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act and stringent action shall be taken against such Wholesalers/Dealers. Wholesalers/Dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the medical shop/pharmacy holds a valid drug licence before supplying medicines to them.

Public should never buy medicines from ‘unlicensed’ medical shops. Risks to public are significantly increased when purchasing medicines from unlicensed and unregulated sources. Medicines shall be purchased only from licensed medical shops. Medical shops display “drug licences issued by Drugs Control Administration, Telangana” conspicuously, in a prominent place in the shop, open to the public. Selling of medicines without licence is an offence and medicines purchased from unlicensed premises are likely to be fake products, DG, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

Public may verify whether a medical shop/pharmacy holds a licence issued by Drugs Control Administration, Telangana or not through ‘Third Party Verification’.

Public may enter the name of the pharmacy or medical shop in the ‘search box’ under ‘Third Party Verification’ of ODLS website https://odls.telangana.gov.in/ThirdPartypublicview.aspx and verify the details of the drug licences issued by Drugs Control Administration, Telangana to the medical shop/pharmacy, to check whether the medical shop/pharmacy is authorized to sell medicines or not.

Public may report any complaint through Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969 functional from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm on all working days.