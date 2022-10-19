Hyderabad: TSRTC holds awareness campaign to promote public transport

Published: Updated On - 11:50 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: In a step to get closer to citizens on the advantages of public transportation, an awareness campaign on why to choose Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus was conducted at various places across the city, with prime focus on the outer parts.

Cultural groups through their performances, sought to create awareness on the difference between public transportation and private services. They emphasised that public transportation will get you to the desired destination, more safely and on a lesser price.

Officials said there has been an increasing footfall to the TSRTC, which is directly proportionate to the increase in revenue of the corporation.