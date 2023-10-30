| Hyderabad Two Arrested For Possession Of 1 7 Kgs Of Marijuana

Hyderabad: Two arrested for possession of 1.7 kgs of marijuana

The arrested persons were caught while selling marijuana to customers at Borabanda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:47 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Task Force (West) nabbed two persons for alleged possession of 1.7 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs.30, 000 at Borabanda on Sunday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Saroj Kumar Das (32), a private employee from Odisha and Syed Fayaz (29) from Borabanda.

Police said Saroj Kumar Das, who works at a pub in the city, was looking to make quick buck through drug peddling. He approached his friend Syed Fayaz, with whose help, the duo procured the narcotic substance from a source in Odisha at a lower rate. They were caught while selling the same to customers at Borabanda.

