Hyderabad: Two die in road accident at Neredmet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

According to reports, the victims were going on a motorcycle on the Sainathpuram road in Neredmet when they tried to overtake a car and rammed into a TSRTC bus

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Neredmet on Thursday night.

According to reports, the victims were going on a motorcycle on the Sainathpuram road in Neredmet when they tried to overtake a car and rammed into a TSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction. Both of them fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

On information the Neredmet police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the victims with the help of documents found in the pocket of one of the victims.

